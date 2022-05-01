Gillian Nelis on dining out: Coast along to a hidden gem in an east Cork fishing village

A colleague is looking up the menu at Cush, and is mightily impressed. “That’s brilliant! €38 for three courses in a Bib Gourmand restaurant? Brilliant,” he says, before recounting his experience in a Dublin restaurant the night before, when he paid €36 for one disappointing course.

Value is on all our minds again, and the days of any restaurant, in any location, being able to charge nearly 40 quid for something...