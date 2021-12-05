The Food&Wine Festive Wine Advisory

Chianti Classico Campomaggio 2015, now €12

Chianti is made from sangiovese, a rustic Italian grape, but is produced in a refined style, with a typical nose of cherry and plum, along with a pleasing bounce of herbal notes. This well-balanced example is bright and smooth, but with a full-bodied nature and firm tannins, and is excellent value considering the vintage. It would be perfect with hearty tomato-based pasta dishes and with pizza, but its...