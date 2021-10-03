Patisserie perfection

Individual pineapple and coconut trifles

Makes 6

I’m not mad about sherry, and I don’t know many people with a bottle of it at home, so for this take on the classic trifle I’ve gone with rum. It works really well with the pineapple, and makes this dish a lot more modern. I’ve used tinned pineapple because the enzymes in fresh pineapple can break down the jelly, and I’ve made my own gluten-free sponge...