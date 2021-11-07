Fast and forward

Home-cured gravlax with horseradish dill cream

Serves 10-12 on blinis or six as a starter

Curing a side of salmon is so easy and has an amazingly transformative result. It needs to be cured one day ahead of use, and can then be wiped dry, wrapped or vacuum-sealed tightly and stored in the fridge for up to a week. The horseradish cream can be made and kept in a covered container in the...