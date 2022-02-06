Chef Kwanghi Chan: My new restaurant reflects my Irish and Hong Kong heritage

Kwanghi Chan is standing in a bright, airy space with high ceilings, comfy chairs and a large outdoor seating area overlooking the Grand Canal dock in Dublin. It’s the sit-down version of Bites by Kwanghi, his lockdown food truck project, and it also happens to be in the middle of a busy food store.

Chan was in search of a more permanent spot for Bites when he was approached by Noel Smith, managing...