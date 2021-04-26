Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Michael E Mann

Michael E Mann, one of the world's best known climate scientists, gives his Five Degrees of Change for a better relationship with the planet.

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
26th April, 2021
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Michael E Mann

Michael explains why he has taken to the front line of the climate war, and how the forces of "inaction" are changing their tactics from outright climate denial, to deception, distraction and doom mongering.

You can also read Mann‘s interview here.

Episode 1: Frans Timmerman, EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal

Episode 2: David Connolly, ceo of Wind Energy Ireland

Episode 3: Marie Donnelly, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council

Episode 4: Richard Bruton, former Minister for the Environment

Episode 5: Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications

Episode 6: Sinead Mercier, lecturer in the Environment, Sustainability and Social Justice at Maynooth University

Stream the podcast with the player below or from wherever you usually get your podcasts, and subscribe to be notified about the latest episodes.

Apple

Spotify

Google podcasts

Share this post

Related Stories

The proposals, which have to be approved by the European Parliament and the European Council, could catalyse major change in how environmental considerations are incorporated into commercial decision making in the EU. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Most important of climate stories warrants greater attention

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 12 hours ago
Michael Mann: ‘I quickly found myself in the crosshairs of fossil fuel interests and those advocating for them’

Michael Mann’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The fossil fuel industry was very effective at marshalling the political right’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Mairead McGuinness was speaking following the launch of a suite of proposals by the European Commission last week on sustainable finance, non-financial reporting for businesses and climate governance for boards

Environmental reporting for firms to be more important under new EU rules

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Michael Mann, a climatologist with Pennsylvania State University

‘Climate doom porn’ is dangerous and misleading, says expert

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1