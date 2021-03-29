Subscribe Today
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Marie Donnelly

Daniel Murray is joined by the Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council for the new season of the energy and environment podcast from the Business Post

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
29th March, 2021
Marie Donnelly, Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, gives her policy and personal changes in this episode of Five Degrees of Change, sponsored by PwC.

The Climate Change Advisory Council advises the Irish government directly on climate policy and is instrumental in holding the Irish state to account for its climate progress.

You can read an extract from their interview here.

Listen to the first episode with Frans Timmerman, EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal, here and subscribe on any podcast platform.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts

