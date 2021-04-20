Subscribe Today
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Sinead Mercier

The lecturer in the Environment, Sustainability and Social Justice at Maynooth University on a just transition for the most vulnerable and why she only buys second hand clothes

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
20th April, 2021
From ensuring a just transition for the most vulnerable, to only buying second hand clothes, to greater public ownership of our energy system, Mercier shares the policy and personal changes she believes will make the biggest impact.

Episode 1: Frans Timmerman, EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal

Episode 2: David Connolly, ceo of Wind Energy Ireland

Episode 3: Marie Donnelly, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council

Episode 4: Richard Bruton, former Minister for the Environment

Episode 5: Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications

