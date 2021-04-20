Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Sinead Mercier

From ensuring a just transition for the most vulnerable, to only buying second hand clothes, to greater public ownership of our energy system, Mercier shares the policy and personal changes she believes will make the biggest impact.
You can also read Mercier's interview here.
Episode 1: Frans Timmerman, EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal
Episode 2: David Connolly, ceo of Wind Energy Ireland
Episode 3: Marie Donnelly, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council
Episode 4: Richard Bruton, former Minister for the Environment
Episode 5: Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications
