Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — David Connolly

Daniel Murray is joined by David Connolly, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, for the new season of the energy and environment podcast from the Business Post

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
22nd March, 2021
Speaking to the Business Post for the Five Degrees of Change energy and environment podcast, David Connolly outlines three policy changes and two personal changes for a greener world.

Connolly has lectured in energy systems, worked as an energy consultant, and is now at the end of a four-year tenure as chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, where he has been instrumental in driving the development of Ireland’s largest renewable energy resource.

Five Degrees of Change is sponsored by PwC.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to wherever you usually get your podcasts.

