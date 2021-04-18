5 Degrees of Change: ‘‘We are trying to shoehorn climate action into an energy framework that prioritises profit’
The latest interviewee in the Business Post’s 5 Degrees of Change podcast, campaigner and lecturer Sinéad Moriarty, on climate justice, challenging her own perceptions, and why she only buys secondhand clothes
Sinéad Mercier has a rare combination of experience. From advising the Green Party in opposition, to working with legal firms on climate law, her understanding of climate change and Irish policy on the issue is wide-ranging.
For Mercier, who now lectures in environment, sustainability and social justice at Maynooth University, the shift in public awareness in recent years has been a really positive development.
“The change in thinking and in mainstream Irish discourse...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
U2’s Edge says nuclear power an option to meet our climate targets
Rock star tells a round table discussion he is concerned about the practicality of depending solely on renewable energy sources
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan
The Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport discusses the need to grow the country’s offshore wind industry and getting Ireland’s district heating system off the ground
Eamon Ryan’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The plan we are going to develop will be ambitious beyond compare’
From finally buying an electric car to setting up a district heating agency, the Environment Minister, details his personal and political priorities for the latest episode of the
Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid
Excess green energy provided The Falls Hotel in Co Clare with an income when it was shut due to Covid-19 restrictions