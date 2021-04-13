Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan

The Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport discusses the need to grow the country’s offshore wind industry and getting Ireland’s district heating system off the ground

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
13th April, 2021
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan

Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party and Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, gives his Five Degrees of Change for a greener world in this episode.

From growing our offshore wind industry, to getting Ireland's district heating system off the ground, to eating better for his health and the environment, Ryan displays a deep knowledge and passion for environmental policy.

You can also read Ryan’s interview extract here.

Episode 1: Frans Timmerman, EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal

Episode 2: David Connolly, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland

Episode 3: Marie Donnelly, Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council

Episode 4: Richard Bruton, former Minister for the Environment

Stream the podcast with the player below or from wherever you usually get your podcasts, and subscribe to be notified about the latest episodes.

Google podcasts

Spotify

Apple

Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan: ‘We need to really push this 15-minute city idea.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Eamon Ryan’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The plan we are going to develop will be ambitious beyond compare’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Typically, a hydroelectric turbine can power 70 per cent of the electricity needs at The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co Clare

Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 4 days ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Richard Bruton

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Aghada power plant in Co Cork

Ryan scuppers Naughten plan to build more gas network pipelines

Climate & Environment Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1