Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan

Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party and Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, gives his Five Degrees of Change for a greener world in this episode.

From growing our offshore wind industry, to getting Ireland's district heating system off the ground, to eating better for his health and the environment, Ryan displays a deep knowledge and passion for environmental policy.

You can also read Ryan’s interview extract here.

