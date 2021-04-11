Eamon Ryan’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The plan we are going to develop will be ambitious beyond compare’
From finally buying an electric car to setting up a district heating agency, the Environment Minister, details his personal and political priorities for the latest episode of the 5 Degrees of Change podcast
This time last year, Eamon Ryan was weighing up the undeniable risks of entering a three-way government coalition as the smallest party. Having decided he could exert the most influence inside the tent, he doesn’t regret his decision.
“This is a moment of huge change, driven by crisis and the requirement to address climate change. As difficult as it is, if I was on the outside now saying ‘I wish I had the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid
Excess green energy provided The Falls Hotel in Co Clare with an income when it was shut due to Covid-19 restrictions
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Richard Bruton
Daniel Murray is joined by the former Minister for the Environment who talks about reducing waste, creating carbon credits for better land use and using zero fossil fuels in his travel
Ryan scuppers Naughten plan to build more gas network pipelines
Move comes as a blow to state-owned Gas Networks Ireland, which had hoped to extend its operations
Richard Bruton: ‘No matter what the product is we need to rethink its production and minimise waste’
Richard Bruton was pursuing an ambitious programme of reform as Minister for Environment when he lost his job in the coalition cabinet carve-up. He remains determined that the country must confront the climate crisis, and says he has rediscovered the pleasures of riding a bike