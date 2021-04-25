Michael Mann’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The fossil fuel industry was very effective at marshalling the political right’
The Pennsylvania State University climatologist, whose legendary ‘hockey stick’ graph drove home the pace of global warming two decades ago, reveals what he would do to make a real difference to the global environment
Michael Mann never expected to be the public figure he is today. Having made his name producing groundbreaking research in the area of climate science, the Pennsylvania State University climatologist found himself catapulted into what he said is now one of the “most contentious societal battles we have ever witnessed”.
Mann’s now famous “hockey stick graph” showed in simple terms the runaway global warming that has been witnessed since the beginning of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Analysis: Most important of climate stories warrants greater attention
European companies will have to integrate climate change into their commercial and investment decisions under new proposals
Environmental reporting for firms to be more important under new EU rules
Under new proposals, reporting of environmental impacts and activities of businesses will be on a par with financial information, says EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness
‘Climate doom porn’ is dangerous and misleading, says expert
US climatologist Michael Mann says urgent action is needed, but planetary systems will stabilise if we bring carbon emissions down
Carbon reductions due to pandemic set to be quickly reversed
Energy-related emissions for 2021 are on track to return to 2019 levels as the world’s economy rebounds