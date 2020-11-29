Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Putting systems in place for small businesses

From human resources to payroll, the myriad tasks small and medium enterprises must engage with can be bewildering, but there are solutions, writes Jason Walsh

29th November, 2020
Bláthnaid Evans, partner and head of employment and corporate immigration at Leman Solicitors: ‘Some companies don’t have many HR issues, and others have them day-to-day.’ Picture: Fennells

With the possible exception of accountants themselves, small business owners don’t go into business to become accountants. Yet ask any about the day-to-day grind of running a business and the answer will invariably come back that paperwork is as much a part of the business as business itself.

Functions like payroll and human resources (HR) can be a real drag on core activities. The right software solutions and partners can ease the burden,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cybersecurity: Not without my data

With ransomware on the rise, preparation is key to your organisation’s survival

Róisín Kiberd | 3 hours ago

PFH awarded €5m government contract

The technology group will provide ICT mobile and desktop devices across departments and deliver cost savings

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

ServiceNow research finds uncertainty over disruption readiness

Survey finds most employees and execs think IT could adapt to another major event but many do not have integrated systems to manage digital workflows

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago