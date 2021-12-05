Subscribe Today
Log In
A Simply Better seasonal feast

Commercial Reports

A Simply Better seasonal feast

Food&Wine editor Gillian Nelis picks her favourite products from this year’s Dunnes Stores Simply Better Christmas collection

Sponsored Article

5th December, 2021

Yoghurts from 99c each, granola €3.99

I don’t tend to eat a cooked breakfast on Christmas morning - I find they fill me up too much - so I gravitate towards something simple like a bowl of creamy yoghurt topped with a really good granola. This year it will be the new cinnamon, berry and nut granola made for Simply Better by the Foods of Athenry in Galway, on top of a tangy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Deirdre Hayes, head of Irish commercial property, Irish Life Investment Managers; Patrick Hogan, director – head of residential capital markets at Cushman &amp; Wakefield Ireland; Marie Hunt, research director, CBRE and Kenneth Rouse, managing director and head of Capital Markets, BNP Paribas Real Estate

Eighth edition of Property Summit captures a changing industry

Commercial Reports Roisin Kiberd
Simply Better Heritage Bronze fresh Irish-reared turkey breast with cranberry, apricot and clementine stuffing

A taste of Christmas

Commercial Reports Business Post
Get your Christmas Day celebrations off to a sparkling start with a glass of Champagne. Picture: Gregory Lee/stock.adobe.com

Christmas Day Wine Pairings

Commercial Reports Business Post
Look no further for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Food&Wine Festive Wine Advisory

Food and Wine Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1