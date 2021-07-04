How to work: Starting a new job remotely and successfully
Whether you’re hiring new staff or beginning a new role, there are extra challenges when doing so remotely, but there are ways to overcome them
Before the onset of the pandemic, a typical first day at a new job would include meeting with HR and receiving a welcome pack, a tour of the workplace, directions to the coffee machine and an introduction to new colleagues.
With many businesses still working remotely due to the pandemic, however, virtual onboarding of recruits has become the norm through emails, video calls and online chat rooms.
A recent survey by Matrix Recruitment found that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to manage: Employers need to prepare for the introduction of statutory sick pay
Whether they already provide paid sick leave or not, all employers should review their employment contracts, policies and procedures to ensure they comply with new law
How I manage: ‘Provide clear direction for your team and then get out of the way’
Blackberry Hearing’s Matthew Gleeson believes a team needs to see a straight line between what it is you’re asking them to do and what results that will achieve
Ask the recruitment doctor: I’ve been a surveyor for 15 years, but can’t get a new job
Property recruitment specialist Avril Clare has fundamental advice for one reader struggling to find a new job on how to maximise the potential of his CV, in part by downloading her free CV template
How I manage: ‘Authenticity is king. People respond best when led by someone comfortable with showing their personality’
Sleek, airbrushed leadership can breed distrust and resentment, especially during times of uncertainty like we’re experiencing now