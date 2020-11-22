‘Connecting and communicating with people is really important’

Sally Anne Sherry is general counsel at Bartra Capital Property. Originally from Gartan in Co Donegal, the 39-year-old studied law at NUI Galway and worked as a solicitor at Matheson and legal counsel at Treasury Holdings before running her own private practice for three years. She joined Bartra in 2015 in her current role. The property developer employs 40 people at its Dublin headquarters and four overseas offices in Asia and the Middle East.

I...