Television now the natural choice for Glenisk to give people a taste of brand’s double benefit

Glenisk, the organic Irish yogurt brand, has launched its first TV campaign in more than a decade after some of its traditional promotional channels, such as in-store sampling, were cut off during the pandemic.

The campaign, created by BBDO, the Dublin-based creative agency, will run over the course of the summer across RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4, Sky and Channel 4, as well as on their on-demand channels and through programmatic placements and on social media.

