Media matters: Kinetic looks to brighten the world outdoors for the Christmas splurge

Kinetic is looking to a “post-distancing” future with a two-phase out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Zalando, the German-headquartered online fashion and lifestyle retailer.

The first stage of the teaser and reveal campaign was launched in Dublin earlier this month with the unveiling of two large-scale murals by artists Rachelle O’Regan and Horhay Ruiz.

Situated on Baggot Street in the city centre and at the Bernard Shaw pub in Phibsboro, the original teaser...