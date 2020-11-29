Media matters: Kinetic looks to brighten the world outdoors for the Christmas splurge

Kinetic is looking to a “post-distancing” future with a two-phase out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Zalando, the German-headquartered online fashion and lifestyle retailer.
The first stage of the teaser and reveal campaign was launched in Dublin earlier this month with the unveiling of two large-scale murals by artists Rachelle O’Regan and Horhay Ruiz.
Situated on Baggot Street in the city centre and at the Bernard Shaw pub in Phibsboro, the original teaser...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team