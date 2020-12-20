Agency plans to rescue advertising from ‘drowning in a sea of sameness’

Last April, a few short months into the start of the pandemic, a video appeared on YouTube entitled Every Covid-19 commercial is exactly the same.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, cut together short clips of ads aired in the US in the early stages of the pandemic by global brands including Samsung, Kia, Apple and Budweiser.

Edited side by side, the clips revealed striking similarities in theme, messaging, tone and...