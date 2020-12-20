Agency plans to rescue advertising from ‘drowning in a sea of sameness’
Truth, the research unit of creative agency The Tenth Man, will help advertisers reach target audiences more effectively
Last April, a few short months into the start of the pandemic, a video appeared on YouTube entitled Every Covid-19 commercial is exactly the same.
The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, cut together short clips of ads aired in the US in the early stages of the pandemic by global brands including Samsung, Kia, Apple and Budweiser.
Edited side by side, the clips revealed striking similarities in theme, messaging, tone and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: In the year of Covid, Christmas ads brim with extra poignancy
Christmas ads are always tearjerkers, but this year they truly remind us what we have, and what we’re missing
Willie O’Reilly: Ian Wright‘s extraordinary act a fitting Covid-19 Christmas parable
The football pundit showed enormous magnanimity in forgiving a young Kerry Twitter troll for racist abuse
Willie O’Reilly: Lennon milestone is a reminder of all our yesterdays
The 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder illustrated that today’s news media is an almost unrecognisable beast from what it was in 1980
Willie O’Reilly: In media, the past is not another country, it is another world
Fifty-year-old print business P+D has survived the tectonic shifts which sank so many others in the sector through sheer grit and willingness to adapt