Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Agency plans to rescue advertising from ‘drowning in a sea of sameness’

Truth, the research unit of creative agency The Tenth Man, will help advertisers reach target audiences more effectively

Elaine O'Regan
20th December, 2020
Agency plans to rescue advertising from ‘drowning in a sea of sameness’
Anna Burzlaff, of Tenth Man’s agency, wants to help brands ‘cut through the noise’. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Last April, a few short months into the start of the pandemic, a video appeared on YouTube entitled Every Covid-19 commercial is exactly the same.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, cut together short clips of ads aired in the US in the early stages of the pandemic by global brands including Samsung, Kia, Apple and Budweiser.

Edited side by side, the clips revealed striking similarities in theme, messaging, tone and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Guinness ad has added poignancy this year with the line “Don’t forget to turn the lights off” reminding us that pubs have been closed since March

Elaine Byrne: In the year of Covid, Christmas ads brim with extra poignancy

Media Elaine Byrne 1 hour ago
Ian Wright forgave his Irish social media abuser, an amazingly generous message from an injured party. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Ian Wright‘s extraordinary act a fitting Covid-19 Christmas parable

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Early on December 9, I entered the studio to find a note from the newsroom telling me of John Lennon’s passing Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Lennon milestone is a reminder of all our yesterdays

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago
A P+D billboard: The Tallaght-based company was founded in 1970

Willie O’Reilly: In media, the past is not another country, it is another world

Media Willie O'Reilly 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1