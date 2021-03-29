Clever marketing strategy delivers for Four Star Pizza

Four Star Pizza, the Irish-owned delivery stalwart, is holding its own against the recent surge in lockdown-hit restaurants and cafés entering the food delivery business via apps like JustEat and Deliveroo.

Supported by well-honed marketing and a growing number of take-out and delivery outlets around the country, Four Star’s sales rose last year, up 6 per cent on 2019.

“In some ways, our market has never been more competitive,” Brian Clarke, director at...