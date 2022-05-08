Subscribe Today
Ireland needs to ditch its ‘nod and wink’ policy towards China

The head of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong is lobbying politicians around the world to take a tougher approach to the Asian superpower

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th May, 2022

Mark L Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong: it’s easy for the Irish government to concentrate on its commercial ties to China instread of its human rights abuses

A Hong Kong-based campaign group has warned the Irish government that it has to halt its “wink and nod” policy towards China.

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong is lobbying politicians around the world to take a tougher approach to China for its crackdown on the media and civil society in Hong Kong.

Mark L Clifford, its president, who visited Dublin last week, said that it was very easy for the Irish...

