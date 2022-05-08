Ireland needs to ditch its ‘nod and wink’ policy towards China
The head of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong is lobbying politicians around the world to take a tougher approach to the Asian superpower
A Hong Kong-based campaign group has warned the Irish government that it has to halt its “wink and nod” policy towards China.
The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong is lobbying politicians around the world to take a tougher approach to China for its crackdown on the media and civil society in Hong Kong.
Mark L Clifford, its president, who visited Dublin last week, said that it was very easy for the Irish...
