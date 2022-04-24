This Working Life: We must rewire our mindset to connect to the circular economy

Ashley McDonnell is the chairwoman of Digital Business Ireland, a not-for-profit representative body

The government recently published the Circular Economy Bill, which establishes a clear roadmap to help the country move away from a single-use, linear economic model, to one which places refurbishment, reuse and repair at its very core.

The move underpins the shift from a “take, make, waste” economy, to a more sustainable, environmentally efficient pattern of production and consumption. The...