This Working Life

This Working Life: SMEs demonstrate faith in their future by investing in staff

A recent study of 200 businesses discovered that Irish business owners are confident of future opportunities and plan to invest over the coming months

Mark O'Rourke
19th December, 2021
This Working Life: SMEs demonstrate faith in their future by investing in staff
The top key areas identified for investment in a recent study of SMEs by Bibby Financial Services are staff training and development (39 per cent), digital technology and IT (39 per cent) and recruitment of new staff (34 per cent)

As the country and the economy experienced the ups and downs caused by the pandemic, you would be forgiven for assuming that there would be a sense of pessimism among Irish business owners. However, this is not the case.

Notwithstanding some key challenges, such as supply chains, staff recruitment and rising inflation, a recent in-depth study of 200 businesses conducted by Bibby Financial Services Ireland indicate a growing confidence from SME owners as they focus...

