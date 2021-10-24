Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind

A recent survey found that more than half of teenage girls interested in studying engineering and construction studies did not have access to these subjects in school

Gillian Keating
24th October, 2021
This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind
Just 8.9 per cent of sixth year girls took two or more Leaving Certificate Stem subjects – excluding maths and biology – in 2019, compared to 40.1 per cent for boys

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, 15 of the 20 fastest growing careers in the world require a background in maths or science.

It is worrying, then, that only 25 per cent of science, technology, economics and maths (Stem) jobs in Ireland are currently held by women, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Concerning too is the fact that, according to the Department of Education, just 8.9 per cent of sixth year girls took two or...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Thorsten Giesecke, general manager of the commercial business for Janssen Sciences Ireland: ‘It can take a while to build trust, but not long to destroy it, so you need to be consistent.’ Picture: Jason Clarke

This working life: ‘To achieve anything, you must choose a challenge and step out of your comfort zone’

This Working Life Dr Thorsten Giesecke 3 hours ago
Lack of quality sleep means that people are running on empty, leading to irritability, brain fog, hypersensitivity, anxiety, sluggish digestion, palpitations and poor concentration

This working life: Sleep is not a luxury, it is a necessity for good business

This Working Life Anne Marie Boyhan 3 days ago
Wayne Stanley, head of policy and communications for the Simon Communities of Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘People are the most important part of my working life: the clients, the front line workers, the public and the public servants’

This Working Life Wayne Stanley 1 week ago
‘Many of our members find singing relaxing, helping ease the stress of the workday and providing a real sense of camaraderie’

This working life: Fidelity staff find a new sense of harmony in company choir

This Working Life Paul Curran 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1