This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, 15 of the 20 fastest growing careers in the world require a background in maths or science.

It is worrying, then, that only 25 per cent of science, technology, economics and maths (Stem) jobs in Ireland are currently held by women, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Concerning too is the fact that, according to the Department of Education, just 8.9 per cent of sixth year girls took two or...