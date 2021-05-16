This Working Life: 'I think it is important to ask yourself, would you like to work with you?'

Becky Bristow has been executive director of Dogs Trust, which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes dogs, since 2019. A qualified accountant, tax consultant and executive coach, she joined the Dublin-based charity from Chartered Accountants Ireland, where she served as director of member services, operations and development.

I saw the Dogs Trust executive director job come up and said: “I’ve wanted that since I was a child.” In the back of my mind, I probably always...