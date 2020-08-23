This Working Life: Gradual embrace of more diverse and inclusive workplaces

Workplaces around the country have undergone immense change over the past few months, much of which would have been unimaginable coming into 2020.

Just eight months ago, the agenda for employers was very different. While the sudden shift to remote working caused by the response to Covid-19 continues to dominate, research carried out by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development in Ireland (CIPD) in late 2019 unveiled some interesting findings on HR concerns and priorities...