Movers and Shakers: Neuromod Devices appoints new clinical affairs manager

Jakob Kümmel joins the company from Hocoma in Switzerland

Elaine O'Regan
31st January, 2021
Jakob Kümmel has taken up the position of clinical affairs manager at Neuromod Devices

Neuromod Devices has appointed Jakob Kümmel to the position of clinical affairs manager. Kümmel is joining from Hocoma in Zurich, Switzerland, where he was the team lead for training and education in clinical affairs for three years. Before that, he was a lecturer and researcher at the Human Performance Research Centre at the University of Konstanz in Germany for six years.

