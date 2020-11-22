Movers and Shakers

Owen O’Sullivan is the new managing partner at William Fry. O’Sullivan has been a partner and head of the litigation and dispute resolution department at the firm for the past 21 years. Before that, he was a trainee and solicitor at McCann Fitzgerald for ten years.

Trystan Farnworth is the new commercial director at Britvic Ireland. Prior to this appointment, Farnworth was group sustainability director at Britvic Plc for 20...