This Working Life

Just over a quarter of workers believe they have skills for future jobs

Lack of investment in training raises questions over flexibility and capacity of Ireland’s workforce, Accenture warns after survey results

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
4th March, 2021
Accenture Ireland warned that a shortage of skills would leave a hole in the workforce that could impact the country’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment

Just over a quarter of Irish workers believe they have the skills capacity to find a new job in the future, according to a new survey by Accenture.

Some 27 per cent of respondents said their skill set prepared them for future roles as workplaces evolve. And 29 per cent did not believe their existing skills equipped them to progress in their current role, while just over half – 56 per cent – felt their...

