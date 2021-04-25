Subscribe Today
How to work: Parents to get greater leave entitlements thanks to EU directive

State will offer increased flexibility for working parents and will take further steps to improve work-life balance as it is required to implement new laws

Joanne Hyde
25th April, 2021
How to work: Parents to get greater leave entitlements thanks to EU directive
The new Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act allows adoptive couples to choose which of them will avail of adoptive leave, regardless of their sex

Parents can now take additional time off work to care for children under the age of two, under the newly introduced Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2021.

The legislation marks the latest move towards Ireland’s implementation of the EU Work-Life Balance Directive through increased parent’s leave entitlements. This is a new and different leave entitlement to the long-standing parental leave which allows mothers and fathers to take up to 26 weeks off work unpaid to...

