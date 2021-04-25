How to work: Parents to get greater leave entitlements thanks to EU directive
State will offer increased flexibility for working parents and will take further steps to improve work-life balance as it is required to implement new laws
Parents can now take additional time off work to care for children under the age of two, under the newly introduced Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2021.
The legislation marks the latest move towards Ireland’s implementation of the EU Work-Life Balance Directive through increased parent’s leave entitlements. This is a new and different leave entitlement to the long-standing parental leave which allows mothers and fathers to take up to 26 weeks off work unpaid to...
