This Working Life

How to work: Flexibility is more important than pay rate for contractors this year

In an uncertain landscape, length of contract has also moved up the priority list for candidates

Sinéad Doherty
16th April, 2021
How to work: Flexibility is more important than pay rate for contractors this year
This time last year, one third of the contractors surveyed cited pay as their number one priority, this has dropped to one quarter this year

Money talks, or so the saying goes, but in the world of professional contracting this year, money has slid down the list of priorities for candidates considering new roles.

Flexibility and the duration of the roles on offer have instead taken over as the most important factors for contract workers in 2021.

At Fenero, we recently surveyed 500 contract professionals in Ireland and found that what they value most has changed a great deal in the...

