Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to work: Contractors earn one and a half times more than employees

A survey by Trinity Business School seeks to shed light on the professional contracting sector and finds six-figure annual income is the norm

Elaine O'Regan
9th May, 2021
How to work: Contractors earn one and a half times more than employees
Jimmy Sheehan, managing director, Contracting Plus, and Andrew Burke, dean of Trinity Business School, who worked together on the Ireland’s Project Economy report

Professional contractors in Ireland earned an average income of €109,066 last year, new research has found.

The survey by Trinity Business School showed that contractors earned over one-and-a-half times more than their counterparts in full-time employment last year, charging an average daily rate of more than €500.

The report, Ireland’s Project Economy, was the first to focus solely on high-skilled independent professional contractors, according to Andrew Burke, the chair of business studies at Trinity Business...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

While remote working, we can use technology to spread positive emotions such as recognition, celebration and sharing throughout the organisation

How to manage: Showing appreciation of employees matters more than ever

This Working Life Niamh Graham 3 hours ago
Geraldine MacCarthy, chief revenue officer for Personio: ‘Tech organisations value people who want to build the business into a better version of itself.’

How I work: ‘When making decisions, focus on what could go right, not just what could go wrong’

This Working Life Geraldine McCarthy 3 hours ago
Alan Keating: ‘I’ve always valued working in organisations where the culture was built on collaboration and teamwork.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘It’s easy to point out the problems, but the key to success is to find solutions’

This Working Life Alan Keating 1 week ago
Trust and collaboration are key to the success of companies in a new working environment

How to manage: Leaders under the spotlight as they face new challenges in a changing workplace

This Working Life Jenny Smyth 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1