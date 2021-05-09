How to work: Contractors earn one and a half times more than employees

Professional contractors in Ireland earned an average income of €109,066 last year, new research has found.

The survey by Trinity Business School showed that contractors earned over one-and-a-half times more than their counterparts in full-time employment last year, charging an average daily rate of more than €500.

The report, Ireland’s Project Economy, was the first to focus solely on high-skilled independent professional contractors, according to Andrew Burke, the chair of business studies at Trinity Business...