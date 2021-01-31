Subscribe Today
The Last Post

The Last Post: Is the health portfolio just too much for Stephen Donnelly?

Given the huge responsibility of the post, and Donnelly’s tendency to over-promise and perform badly under pressure, is it time to let someone else oversee the vaccine roll-out?

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
31st January, 2021
The Last Post: Is the health portfolio just too much for Stephen Donnelly?
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, has been making promises that he can’t keepPicture: Rollingnews

At a time of national crisis, political and personal sensitivities have to be put aside. There is a legitimate question to be asked: is the task of being Minister for Health simply too big for Stephen Donnelly?

It is an enormous job, one of the most difficult in government at the best of times, and it is a statement of the absolute obvious that this is the worst of times. But it is also a...

