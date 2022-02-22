Tech giants in Ireland have ‘got away with it’, Facebook whistleblower to claim

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, will tomorrow tell politicians tech companies headquartered in Ireland have “got away with it” when it comes to regulation.

Haugen, who made worldwide headlines last year after leaking internal company documents, will tell the Oireachtas media committee that decisions taken by Facebook in Dublin have caused “egregious harms” in places like Myanmar and Ethiopia.

In a document circulated ahead of her hotly anticipated appearance, Haugen also...