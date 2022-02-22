Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Tech giants in Ireland have ‘got away with it’, Facebook whistleblower to claim

Frances Haugen to call for independent review of DPC and warn of ‘egregious harms’ caused by decisions taken by Facebook at its Dublin HQ

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd February, 2022
Tech giants in Ireland have ‘got away with it’, Facebook whistleblower to claim
Frances Haugen: the Facebook whistleblower will urge the government to ‘reflect deeply on its own role’ in the regulation of big tech. Picture: Getty

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, will tomorrow tell politicians tech companies headquartered in Ireland have “got away with it” when it comes to regulation.

Haugen, who made worldwide headlines last year after leaking internal company documents, will tell the Oireachtas media committee that decisions taken by Facebook in Dublin have caused “egregious harms” in places like Myanmar and Ethiopia.

In a document circulated ahead of her hotly anticipated appearance, Haugen also...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is an impressive device but not enough of an improvement on last year’s model to really stand out

Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S22+, KitchenAid 5KFC0516 and Groomatic

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Whoop is working with Core Media on the digital fitness tracker campaign

Conor Murray and Rory McIlroy help Whoop get on track for Irish marketing campaign

Tech Emmet Ryan
Coalescent Mobile Robotics was founded in 2018 by Clionadh Martin

Irishwoman’s mobile robotics firm raises €1.6m in funding

Tech Emmet Ryan
In recent years, techniques have been developed that make the practice of dream influencing much more reliable. Picture: Getty

While you were sleeping: Has dream technology discovered a new way to get into our brains?

Tech Alanna MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1