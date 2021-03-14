Tech View: Dorsey turns his first tweet into a unique selling point

In recent weeks, you may have seen news of a flurry of bids for the rights to Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, which was the first ever tweet by anyone, on Twitter. The price has risen to $2.5 million (€2.1 million).

Dorsey is selling the tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT), a new form of digital asset that has picked up steam in recent weeks. An NFT is a type of asset that can’t be...