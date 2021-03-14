Tech View: Dorsey turns his first tweet into a unique selling point
The concept of owning a non-fungible token, a new form of digital asset, is that when you show it off, you can trade on the fact that it is the original
In recent weeks, you may have seen news of a flurry of bids for the rights to Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, which was the first ever tweet by anyone, on Twitter. The price has risen to $2.5 million (€2.1 million).
Dorsey is selling the tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT), a new form of digital asset that has picked up steam in recent weeks. An NFT is a type of asset that can’t be...
