Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

HR software firm gets ready to take its team into new markets

Adam Coleman, HRLocker’s founder, has seen his company go from strength to strength – but he is already planning his exit

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
22nd November, 2020
Adam Coleman, chief executive of HRLocker: ‘The pandemic highlighted that HR is important to a business.’ Picture: Eamon Ward

Adam Coleman already knows when he wants to be out of his company and even has a date marked to start the two-year run-in to completing the switch.

The chief executive of HRLocker has set a deadline of September 21, 2025 to begin the process of exiting by September 21, 2027.

“I don’t plan on retiring, it’s the stage where I want to move onto my next project of helping new businesses coming up,” Coleman told the Business Post....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech View: Twitter’s latest brainwave is less than Fleet of foot

The social media world doesn’t need yet another stories function to add to the growing pile

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

Getting involved in space projects is an excellent opportunity to test the reliability of any technology, and Irish firms are moving into the sector

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Varadkar to press Facebook on working conditions for its content moderators

Move comes as 30 people who were employed to filter out disturbing content on platform are now planning to launch legal action in the High Court

Roisin Burke | 1 week ago