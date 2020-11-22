HR software firm gets ready to take its team into new markets

Adam Coleman already knows when he wants to be out of his company and even has a date marked to start the two-year run-in to completing the switch.

The chief executive of HRLocker has set a deadline of September 21, 2025 to begin the process of exiting by September 21, 2027.

“I don’t plan on retiring, it’s the stage where I want to move onto my next project of helping new businesses coming up,” Coleman told the Business Post....