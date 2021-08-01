Subscribe Today
Virtual restaurant start-up completes €1.25m seed round of funding

Hosted Kitchens working on network of kitchens so small and medium-sized restaurants can rapidly expand capacity for online orders

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
1st August, 2021
Sean Murray of Hosted Kitchens: ‘We’re a small team right now, but Shane and Dmitry have serious credentials to help grow the business.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hosted Kitchens, the virtual restaurant business, has completed a €1.25 million seed round of investment.

The start-up, founded by Sean Murray, is establishing a network of kitchens that will allow small and medium-sized restaurants to rapidly expand their capacity for online orders and move into new locations.

Murray told the Business Post that the company, which was only set up in late 2020, has secured a €1.25 million seed round from a number of private...

