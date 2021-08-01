Virtual restaurant start-up completes €1.25m seed round of funding
Hosted Kitchens working on network of kitchens so small and medium-sized restaurants can rapidly expand capacity for online orders
Hosted Kitchens, the virtual restaurant business, has completed a €1.25 million seed round of investment.
The start-up, founded by Sean Murray, is establishing a network of kitchens that will allow small and medium-sized restaurants to rapidly expand their capacity for online orders and move into new locations.
Murray told the Business Post that the company, which was only set up in late 2020, has secured a €1.25 million seed round from a number of private...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pestle & Mortar strikes distribution deal with United Drug for latest range
Launch of Essentials line means Irish skincare brand now has 15 products in its portfolio
€1.2m programme to provide mentoring to 400 SMEs
The state-sponsored initiative will fund 12 weeks of training and support for small business owners
Revive Active signs distribution deal for Nigerian market worth €1m in first year
Galway-based vitamin supplements firm records sales of €10.5m in 2020 and forecasts revenues will grow 50 per cent this year
Heat is on for luxury chocolate company
Couriers have helped Galway company Grá meet the challenge of delivering gift orders of handmade chocolates during the heatwave