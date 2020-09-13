Making It Work: Tech firms launch cybersecurity venture

vCloud.ie and T2, both Carlow companies, have partnered to set up a new cybersecurity venture with an initial investment of €500,000.

Stryve had its official launch in June and is positioning itself in the cybersecurity market as an affordable provider of outsourced services for companies in sectors including food distribution, legal and financial services.

Andrew Tobin is the chief executive at both Stryve and T2, a web development company in business since 2006. He...