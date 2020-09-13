Sunday September 13, 2020
Making It Work: Tech firms launch cybersecurity venture

Stryve has invested about €500,000 in its own data centre in Cork, giving clients access to their own private cloud

13th September, 2020
Stryve chief executive officer Andrew Tobin with Gunter Bayer, chief information officer, and Paul Delahunty, chief Security Officer, at their Carlow headquarters Picture: Dylan Vaughan

vCloud.ie and T2, both Carlow companies, have partnered to set up a new cybersecurity venture with an initial investment of €500,000.

Stryve had its official launch in June and is positioning itself in the cybersecurity market as an affordable provider of outsourced services for companies in sectors including food distribution, legal and financial services.

Andrew Tobin is the chief executive at both Stryve and T2, a web development company in business since 2006. He...

