Heat is on for luxury chocolate company

Gráinne Mullins expected to face many challenges as she grew her luxury chocolate business, but dealing with a heatwave wasn’t one of them.

Mullins, who established Grá Chocolates in Co Galway a year ago, has had to tweak how she delivers her products to make sure they arrive in mint condition.

“Our couriers have been very accommodating, and have been picking up late in the day to avoid any chocolates...