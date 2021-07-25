Heat is on for luxury chocolate company
Couriers have helped Galway company Grá meet the challenge of delivering gift orders of handmade chocolates during the heatwave
Gráinne Mullins expected to face many challenges as she grew her luxury chocolate business, but dealing with a heatwave wasn’t one of them.
Mullins, who established Grá Chocolates in Co Galway a year ago, has had to tweak how she delivers her products to make sure they arrive in mint condition.
“Our couriers have been very accommodating, and have been picking up late in the day to avoid any chocolates...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Revive Active signs distribution deal for Nigerian market worth €1m in first year
Galway-based vitamin supplements firm records sales of €10.5m in 2020 and forecasts revenues will grow 50 per cent this year
24% decline in gross new lending to Irish SMEs in 2021, Central Bank says
New data released by the Irish financial regulator indicated that gross new lending to SMEs experienced its sharpest decline in years during the Covid-19 pandemic
PUP should be cut faster to get workers back, Isme says
Group says lack of state guidance on companies’ right to staff vaccination status puts employers in an impossible position
Popertee to be liquidated due to Covid slump
Multiple lockdowns proved fatal for promising Irish firm which offered a pop-up shop service to household brands