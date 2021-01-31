Careers app free to students raises more than €1m in funding
Exit Entry uses algorithms it has developed to match second and third-level students, and has partnered with IBM, Chartered Accountants Ireland and Eir
Exit Entry, an Irish careers and further education app, has raised more than €1 million in funding from private investors, with the firm targeting more than 100,000 new users in 2021.
The start-up has developed an app that helps match secondary and third level students with careers in Ireland. Students are required to fill out an in-depth questionnaire, which gathers educational achievements and data on each user‘s interests and skills.
The app uses algorithms, developed...
