Bike locker firm Cyc-Lock does over €1m in deals this year

Cyc-Lok, the Irish bike locker firm, has secured deals worth more than €1 million this year, with the company due to expand into the US in the coming months.

The business, set up by Louise and Stephen Murphy, developed a bike locker product six years ago and installed its first lockers in Ireland in 2015.

The lockers are available on-demand to the public in Dublin city centre and several other Irish locations, with prices of €1...