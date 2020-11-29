Subscribe Today
Bike locker firm Cyc-Lock does over €1m in deals this year

Irish company benefits from bigger budgets to encourage cycling and is expanding into Norway and the United States

Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 @killianwoods
29th November, 2020
Bike locker firm Cyc-Lock does over €1m in deals this year
Louise Murphy, marketing director and co-founder of Cyc-Lok: ‘It has been a good year for the business.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Cyc-Lok, the Irish bike locker firm, has secured deals worth more than €1 million this year, with the company due to expand into the US in the coming months.

The business, set up by Louise and Stephen Murphy, developed a bike locker product six years ago and installed its first lockers in Ireland in 2015.

The lockers are available on-demand to the public in Dublin city centre and several other Irish locations, with prices of €1...

