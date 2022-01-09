Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

New shopping start-up aiming for 15 minutes of fame

Dublin-based e-commerce outfit Shuppa’s selling point is that it can get groceries to customers’ doors within a quarter of an hour

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
9th January, 2022
New shopping start-up aiming for 15 minutes of fame
Sean Meagher, founder of Shuppa: ‘The competitor for us is your walk to the shop.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

A start-up is offering Dubliners groceries to their door in 15 minutes as part of a new trend in e-commerce for ultra-fast deliveries.

Sean Meagher, founder of Shuppa, said that people have become used to the convenience of online food shopping during the pandemic and the ability to quickly buy a forgotten ingredient, or just order a bottle of wine, is a next step.

The business model has emerged in the last six months with a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Spanish fashion giant Inditex is planning to open more Zara stores in Ireland

Troubled parent company of Zara plans Irish expansion

Retail Killian Woods
Damien Murtagh, founder, Arckit: ‘Retailers are seeing Arckit’s value now. It’s creating a new niche within the world of construction toys and tools’

‘Game-changer’ Smyths deal paves way for Arckit to hit €1m revenue target

Retail Killian Woods
Mac Harman, Balsam Brands founder and chief executive. Balsam Brands employed 137 staff last year in Ireland, compared to 112 in the previous year.

Christmas tree maker sends $20m from Irish branch

Retail Killian Woods
Foot Locker on Grafton Street: the retailer owes about €1 million to its landlord for the 253 days the store was unable to trade. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Retailers fear lockdown rent hit after Foot Locker ruling

Retail Ian Guider

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1