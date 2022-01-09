New shopping start-up aiming for 15 minutes of fame
Dublin-based e-commerce outfit Shuppa’s selling point is that it can get groceries to customers’ doors within a quarter of an hour
A start-up is offering Dubliners groceries to their door in 15 minutes as part of a new trend in e-commerce for ultra-fast deliveries.
Sean Meagher, founder of Shuppa, said that people have become used to the convenience of online food shopping during the pandemic and the ability to quickly buy a forgotten ingredient, or just order a bottle of wine, is a next step.
The business model has emerged in the last six months with a...
