LinkedIn data reveals staff exodus from retail and tourism
A joint report from the IDA, Microsoft and LinkedIn confirms anecdotal evidence of a talent flight from the sectors during the pandemic
Professionals in Ireland’s recreation, travel and retail sectors have been twice as likely to be job-hunting outside their sector in the final weeks of 2020, compared to the previous year.
A labour market report, published jointly by the IDA, Microsoft and LinkedIn, shows that the pressure of pandemic-related restrictions on certain sectors has influenced workers to seek employment in new areas.
The report analysed job postings advertised on LinkedIn during the final quarter of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Nama legal bill runs to over €50m
In its decade in existence, the state agency has hired some of the world’s top law firms to defend its interests
Spanish hedge fund spends £7m to boost stake in Tullow Oil
Tullow’s shares have nearly doubled in value since start of year as it seeks to reduce its $2.4 billion debt
Ronan has high hopes of London building bonanza
The developer, who has rebuilt a solid Irish property portfolio, aims to have his first project in the British capital next year
Building heavyweights call for early reopening of sector
Construction executives have voiced frustration at the current paralysis here while the industry has been allowed to operate abroad