260 acres ‘essential’ to Dublin Airport’s future up for sale

Those selling the land have said the lands are “essential” to the airport’s development

Up to 260 acres of land at the centre of Dublin Airport campus have been put up for sale by their private owners, raising significant questions over potential future development of Ireland’s main international gateway.

The McEvaddy brothers, Ulick and Des, McEvaddy along with Seán Fox, and Brendan and Orla O’Donoghue are three connecting lots covering 260 acres in the centre of the airport grounds.

The grounds, located between the two main parallel runways, has ...