New diploma course to give advertising industry professional stamp of approval

A unique new postgraduate programme for professionals in advertising will help to position Ireland at the forefront of the sector in Europe, according to Charley Stoney, chief executive of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI).

IAPI has partnered with Technological University (TU) Dublin to develop the coursework for the Postgraduate Diploma in Commercial Creative Communications in line with changing trends in the advertising field.

“The need for accredited education and qualifications across our...