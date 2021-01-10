Subscribe Today
Ad campaign reveals rise in domestic abuse during pandemic

Women’s Aid has teamed up with Vodafone to highlight the crisis after calls to its helpline rose 41 per cent from March to October last year

Elaine O'Regan
10th January, 2021
“A pandemic within a pandemic.” That’s how Sarah Benson, chief executive of Women’s Aid, describes the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns on people facing abusive treatment at the hands of partners and family members in Irish homes in recent months.

Women’s Aid, which works specifically with the female victims of domestic abuse, has launched a new press campaign to highlight the rise in enquiries received by the charity since...

