1.30pm Markets Wrap: Ryanair and Kingspan down while Smurfit Kappa and Cairn gain ground

Dollar falls while more postive news from China emerges

Dublin's ISEQ index was static at lunchtime Monday gaining slightly on the opening to 8,629.

By 1.30pm, shares in Smurfit Kappa were up 2.1% to €35.65, while shares in Cairn Homes were up 2.1% to €1.15 per share.

Shares in Permanent TSB rose 1% to reach €2.05 while CRH added 0.9% to hit €51.24.

Ryanair was down 1.5% to €15.58 per share while Kingspan was also down 0.7% to €73.12 a share.

Elsewhere, the dollar ...