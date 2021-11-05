Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Necessity the mother of invention for Crown Creative

The Belfast-based design and marketing firm pivoted during lockdown to incubating pandemic-friendly food pop-ups

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
5th November, 2021
Necessity the mother of invention for Crown Creative
Ryan Crown, creative director of Crown Creative: ‘We’ve never been busier’. Picture: Pacemaker

When Covid-19 struck, Ryan Crown feared that Crown Creative, his design and marketing agency, could be in serious trouble. The company he had founded in 2018 was exclusively set up to help businesses in the hospitality industry, and they were now all shuttered.

“At one stage, I was thinking: is this the end of Crown Creative? It seemed like such a difficult road to build back our company, because hospitality was hit so hard. There didn’t...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ciaran Donegan, Anil Kokaram and Donal Scannell of Arama: ‘We’re deliberately marketing ourselves at broadcasters’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Football fan makes it his business to broadcast the action

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 hours ago
Naomh McElhatton, chief executive of Stimul.ai: ‘Our solution works with the capacity and resources to hand’. Picture: Stephen Davison

UCC medtech impatient to roll out solution for waiting lists

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 7 hours ago
Camille O’Malley and Lyn Markey of Xtremedy Medical: ‘There is a huge opportunity out there for Xtremedy to meet the need in this market’. Picture: Andrew Downes

Making It Work: Start-up targets €3m funding to develop bone infection treatment

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 5 days ago
Lee Tracey and Annie Kirwan, founders of Reformation: their new brand, Into the Ether, offers a suite of wellness products, from body oils to menstrual calendar-inspired diaries, to help customers escape from the stress of Covid-19. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Wellness brand offers escape from pandemic pressures

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1