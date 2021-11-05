Necessity the mother of invention for Crown Creative
The Belfast-based design and marketing firm pivoted during lockdown to incubating pandemic-friendly food pop-ups
When Covid-19 struck, Ryan Crown feared that Crown Creative, his design and marketing agency, could be in serious trouble. The company he had founded in 2018 was exclusively set up to help businesses in the hospitality industry, and they were now all shuttered.
“At one stage, I was thinking: is this the end of Crown Creative? It seemed like such a difficult road to build back our company, because hospitality was hit so hard. There didn’t...
