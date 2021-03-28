Press Up hopes to use fast-track commercial court in suits against insurer
The cases follow the landmark High Court ruling which found that four pub owners are entitled to be compensated by insurer FBD for the disruption their businesses suffered due to restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic
Press Up, the hospitality group, is expected to look for entry to the fast-track commercial court list for a clutch of legal actions it has filed against Specialist Underwriting Services, an insurance company.
The High Court cases were filed earlier this month by companies within the group headed by Paddy McKillen jr. Many of the outlets in the Press Up group have been forced to shut entirely or are at reduced functionality, due to public-health...
